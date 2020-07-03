Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5014 BARTMER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5014 BARTMER AVE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5014 BARTMER AVE
5014 Bartmer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5014 Bartmer Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT RENTAL, LARGE BACK YARD NEAR INGRAM MALL, SOUTWEST RESERCH CENTER AND LACKLAND AFB NOT TO FAR, EASY ACCESS TO 410
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have any available units?
5014 BARTMER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5014 BARTMER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5014 BARTMER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 BARTMER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE offer parking?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have a pool?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have accessible units?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 BARTMER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 BARTMER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio