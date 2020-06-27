5011 Sunset Glade

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home sits in the the ideal medical center area. Perfect home for family or roommates. Massive master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Huge deck partially covered. NO CARPET! Great access to USAA and UTSA. Nearby shopping and bus routes.