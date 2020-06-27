This beautiful home sits in the the ideal medical center area. Perfect home for family or roommates. Massive master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Huge deck partially covered. NO CARPET! Great access to USAA and UTSA. Nearby shopping and bus routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5011 Sunset Glade have any available units?
5011 Sunset Glade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.