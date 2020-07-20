All apartments in San Antonio
5 Stager Hills
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

5 Stager Hills

5 Stager Hills · No Longer Available
Location

5 Stager Hills, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two story home with two and a half bathrooms! Spacious and open living room. Good sized eat-in kitchen, secondary rooms and loft. Master bedroom. Great backyard, perfect for children or family gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Stager Hills have any available units?
5 Stager Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5 Stager Hills currently offering any rent specials?
5 Stager Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Stager Hills pet-friendly?
No, 5 Stager Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5 Stager Hills offer parking?
Yes, 5 Stager Hills offers parking.
Does 5 Stager Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Stager Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Stager Hills have a pool?
No, 5 Stager Hills does not have a pool.
Does 5 Stager Hills have accessible units?
No, 5 Stager Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Stager Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Stager Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Stager Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Stager Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
