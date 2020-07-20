Great two story home with two and a half bathrooms! Spacious and open living room. Good sized eat-in kitchen, secondary rooms and loft. Master bedroom. Great backyard, perfect for children or family gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Stager Hills have any available units?
5 Stager Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.