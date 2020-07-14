All apartments in San Antonio
5 Fifty
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

5 Fifty

550 Heimer Rd · (443) 432-2512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 21

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 908 · Avail. Aug 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5 Fifty.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Welcome to 5Fifty Apartment Homes, where we offer the winning combination of a unique living environment and excellent amenities! We invite you to come visit us - we are located in North Central San Antonio area with an easy commute down HWY 281 to downtown San Antonio, the Alamo, and River Walk. Our community offers newly renovated 1 & 2 bedroom contemporary apartment homes featuring open concept with stainless steel and black appliances, granite-style counter tops, white subway tile backsplashes, designer bathroom sinks, and more! Outside amenities include a modern clubhouse with business center and complimentary Wi-Fi, fitness center, basketball court, a swimming pool with an outdoor cook center, leash-free dog park and so much more! Pets are welcome! Call our leasing agent today to schedule a personal tour of 5Fifty!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175-$393.75
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carport: $20/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Fifty have any available units?
5 Fifty has 11 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Fifty have?
Some of 5 Fifty's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Fifty currently offering any rent specials?
5 Fifty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Fifty pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Fifty is pet friendly.
Does 5 Fifty offer parking?
Yes, 5 Fifty offers parking.
Does 5 Fifty have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Fifty offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Fifty have a pool?
Yes, 5 Fifty has a pool.
Does 5 Fifty have accessible units?
No, 5 Fifty does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Fifty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Fifty has units with dishwashers.
