Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving 24hr maintenance

Welcome to 5Fifty Apartment Homes, where we offer the winning combination of a unique living environment and excellent amenities! We invite you to come visit us - we are located in North Central San Antonio area with an easy commute down HWY 281 to downtown San Antonio, the Alamo, and River Walk. Our community offers newly renovated 1 & 2 bedroom contemporary apartment homes featuring open concept with stainless steel and black appliances, granite-style counter tops, white subway tile backsplashes, designer bathroom sinks, and more! Outside amenities include a modern clubhouse with business center and complimentary Wi-Fi, fitness center, basketball court, a swimming pool with an outdoor cook center, leash-free dog park and so much more! Pets are welcome! Call our leasing agent today to schedule a personal tour of 5Fifty!