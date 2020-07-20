Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4956 Watering Trail Dr., San Antonio, TX. 78247 - Photos were taken prior to previous tenant moving in. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage in Longs Creek subdivision. Near elementary school. Approximately 2176 square feet. Easy access to I-35 & Loop 1604. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE3386130)