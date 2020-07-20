All apartments in San Antonio
4956 WATERING TRAIL DR

4956 Watering Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Watering Trail Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4956 Watering Trail Dr., San Antonio, TX. 78247 - Photos were taken prior to previous tenant moving in. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage in Longs Creek subdivision. Near elementary school. Approximately 2176 square feet. Easy access to I-35 & Loop 1604. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3386130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have any available units?
4956 WATERING TRAIL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have?
Some of 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4956 WATERING TRAIL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR is pet friendly.
Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR offers parking.
Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have a pool?
No, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have accessible units?
No, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 WATERING TRAIL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
