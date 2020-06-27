Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4947 BENDING ELMS
Last updated July 14 2019
4947 Bending Elms
No Longer Available
Location
4947 Bending Elms, San Antonio, TX 78247
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, immaculate house, ready for move-in! Open floor plan with tile throughout first floor and carpet upstairs. All bedrooms and loft upstairs. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS have any available units?
4947 BENDING ELMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4947 BENDING ELMS have?
Some of 4947 BENDING ELMS's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4947 BENDING ELMS currently offering any rent specials?
4947 BENDING ELMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 BENDING ELMS pet-friendly?
No, 4947 BENDING ELMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS offer parking?
Yes, 4947 BENDING ELMS offers parking.
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 BENDING ELMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS have a pool?
No, 4947 BENDING ELMS does not have a pool.
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS have accessible units?
No, 4947 BENDING ELMS does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 BENDING ELMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4947 BENDING ELMS has units with dishwashers.
