All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4939 IVANHOE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4939 IVANHOE ST
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4939 IVANHOE ST

4939 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4939 Ivanhoe Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for move in. Property has a nice sized backyard, and is on a quiet street. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have any available units?
4939 IVANHOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4939 IVANHOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4939 IVANHOE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 IVANHOE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4939 IVANHOE ST offers parking.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have a pool?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have accessible units?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio