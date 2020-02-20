Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4939 IVANHOE ST
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4939 IVANHOE ST
4939 Ivanhoe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4939 Ivanhoe Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for move in. Property has a nice sized backyard, and is on a quiet street. Come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have any available units?
4939 IVANHOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4939 IVANHOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4939 IVANHOE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 IVANHOE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4939 IVANHOE ST offers parking.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have a pool?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have accessible units?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 IVANHOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 IVANHOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
