San Antonio, TX
4938 Flipper Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

4938 Flipper Dr

4938 Flipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4938 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82768140b6 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/36 *Move In Date 07/16/19* Security Deposit $1400, Cleaning Deposit $300!* Fantastic 2 Story Rental W/ 1 Car Garage*3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths Near Shopping* Carpet, Stained Concrete & Crawford Ceilings* Spacious Living Room & Kitchen W/ Bar & Granite Counter Tops*All Bedrooms Upstairs* Master Has Walk In Closet, Ceiling Fan, & Full Bath W/ Single Vanity* Backyard Has Patio & Privacy Fence* Easy Commute To Lackland Afb, Sea World* Near Shopping And Restaurants* Super Schools* Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 Flipper Dr have any available units?
4938 Flipper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4938 Flipper Dr have?
Some of 4938 Flipper Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4938 Flipper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4938 Flipper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 Flipper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4938 Flipper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4938 Flipper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4938 Flipper Dr offers parking.
Does 4938 Flipper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4938 Flipper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 Flipper Dr have a pool?
No, 4938 Flipper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4938 Flipper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4938 Flipper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 Flipper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4938 Flipper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

