4935 Timber Farm
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
4935 Timber Farm
4935 Timber Farm
·
No Longer Available
Location
4935 Timber Farm, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 2 bath 1632sqft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4935 Timber Farm have any available units?
4935 Timber Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4935 Timber Farm have?
Some of 4935 Timber Farm's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4935 Timber Farm currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Timber Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Timber Farm pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Timber Farm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4935 Timber Farm offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Timber Farm offers parking.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have a pool?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have accessible units?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 Timber Farm has units with dishwashers.
