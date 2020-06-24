All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4935 Timber Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4935 Timber Farm
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4935 Timber Farm

4935 Timber Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4935 Timber Farm, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 2 bath 1632sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Timber Farm have any available units?
4935 Timber Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Timber Farm have?
Some of 4935 Timber Farm's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Timber Farm currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Timber Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Timber Farm pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Timber Farm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4935 Timber Farm offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Timber Farm offers parking.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have a pool?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have accessible units?
No, 4935 Timber Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Timber Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 Timber Farm has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio