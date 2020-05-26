All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

4927 BALOC FARM

4927 Baloc Farm · No Longer Available
Location

4927 Baloc Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10a490d017 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: 50% off first months rent on a 13-18 month lease! Move in 10/04/2019* Security Deposit $1695, Cleaning Deposit $300. Beautiful 1 story home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a study/office! Nice large living room w/ outdoor access. Ceramic tile & carpet throughout the home. Beautiful arched passageways & curved interior wall. Eat-in kitchen w/ Island/Breakfast bar. Large master bedroom w/ full bathroom including a separate shower, garden tub, double vanity, & walk-in closet. 2 other good si

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Study Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 BALOC FARM have any available units?
4927 BALOC FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 BALOC FARM have?
Some of 4927 BALOC FARM's amenities include garbage disposal, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 BALOC FARM currently offering any rent specials?
4927 BALOC FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 BALOC FARM pet-friendly?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4927 BALOC FARM offer parking?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM does not offer parking.
Does 4927 BALOC FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 BALOC FARM have a pool?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM does not have a pool.
Does 4927 BALOC FARM have accessible units?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 BALOC FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 BALOC FARM does not have units with dishwashers.

