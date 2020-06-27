All apartments in San Antonio
4923 Orchid Star
4923 Orchid Star

4923 Orchid Star · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Orchid Star, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New carpeting & granite countertops! Spacious 4 bedroom with loft & private yard! - Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,495 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as additional insured.

**This property will be owner managed**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5022004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Orchid Star have any available units?
4923 Orchid Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4923 Orchid Star currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Orchid Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Orchid Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Orchid Star is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Orchid Star offer parking?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not offer parking.
Does 4923 Orchid Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Orchid Star have a pool?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Orchid Star have accessible units?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Orchid Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4923 Orchid Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 4923 Orchid Star does not have units with air conditioning.
