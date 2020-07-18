4919 Flipper Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located near major highways, military bases, & medical center. Stained concrete flooring throughout downstairs with carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Living room has a gorgeous ceiling while kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, black appliances, and beautiful cabinets. Beautiful tiled bathrooms upstairs and a walk-in closet in the Master. Home is complete with 1 car attached garage and a fenced private backyard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.