Last updated June 28 2020 at 11:39 PM

4919 Flipper Drive

4919 Flipper Drive · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4919 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located near major highways, military bases, & medical center. Stained concrete flooring throughout downstairs with carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Living room has a gorgeous ceiling while kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, black appliances, and beautiful cabinets. Beautiful tiled bathrooms upstairs and a walk-in closet in the Master. Home is complete with 1 car attached garage and a fenced private backyard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Flipper Drive have any available units?
4919 Flipper Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Flipper Drive have?
Some of 4919 Flipper Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Flipper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Flipper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Flipper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 Flipper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4919 Flipper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Flipper Drive offers parking.
Does 4919 Flipper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Flipper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Flipper Drive have a pool?
No, 4919 Flipper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Flipper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4919 Flipper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Flipper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Flipper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
