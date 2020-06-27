All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

4918 Hershey Dr

4918 Hershey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Hershey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Stoneleigh - Dellcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 story home with an open floor plan, sun room has inviting fireplace, ADT security system, gas stub out on patio. Home is pre-wired for cable and has a good size back yard with patio on nice sized lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Hershey Dr have any available units?
4918 Hershey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Hershey Dr have?
Some of 4918 Hershey Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Hershey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Hershey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Hershey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Hershey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4918 Hershey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Hershey Dr offers parking.
Does 4918 Hershey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Hershey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Hershey Dr have a pool?
No, 4918 Hershey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Hershey Dr have accessible units?
No, 4918 Hershey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Hershey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Hershey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
