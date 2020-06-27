4918 Hershey Dr

4918 Hershey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220 Stoneleigh - Dellcrest
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 story home with an open floor plan, sun room has inviting fireplace, ADT security system, gas stub out on patio. Home is pre-wired for cable and has a good size back yard with patio on nice sized lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
