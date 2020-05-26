Rent Calculator
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM
4914 BRANDEIS ST
4914 Brandeis Street
·
No Longer Available
4914 Brandeis Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VERY NICE ONE STORY READY FOR MOVE IN! 3 BEDROOMS/ SPLIT MASTER AND LARGE ROOMS/ NICE BACK YARD/ TREES/ PETS NEGOTIABLE/ GREAT LOCATION!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have any available units?
4914 BRANDEIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4914 BRANDEIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4914 BRANDEIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 BRANDEIS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 BRANDEIS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 4914 BRANDEIS ST offers parking.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 BRANDEIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have a pool?
No, 4914 BRANDEIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have accessible units?
No, 4914 BRANDEIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 BRANDEIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 BRANDEIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 BRANDEIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
