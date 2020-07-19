All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4911 Stowers Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4911 Stowers Blvd
Last updated May 22 2019 at 4:05 PM

4911 Stowers Blvd

4911 Stowers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4911 Stowers Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Low Maintenance Townhome with modern flair - tray ceilings, stained concrete flooring, granite countertops. Refrigerator included. Small private backyard with patio for cookouts. Automatic garage door opener. Yard maintenance and pest control included. Lots of guest parking in front of unit, and overflow around the corner. Convenient to the Medical Center, Lackland AFB, USAA, UTSA. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stove.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Stowers Blvd have any available units?
4911 Stowers Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Stowers Blvd have?
Some of 4911 Stowers Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Stowers Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Stowers Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Stowers Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4911 Stowers Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4911 Stowers Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Stowers Blvd offers parking.
Does 4911 Stowers Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Stowers Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Stowers Blvd have a pool?
No, 4911 Stowers Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Stowers Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4911 Stowers Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Stowers Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Stowers Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio