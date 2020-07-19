4911 Stowers Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Low Maintenance Townhome with modern flair - tray ceilings, stained concrete flooring, granite countertops. Refrigerator included. Small private backyard with patio for cookouts. Automatic garage door opener. Yard maintenance and pest control included. Lots of guest parking in front of unit, and overflow around the corner. Convenient to the Medical Center, Lackland AFB, USAA, UTSA. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stove.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.