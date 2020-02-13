All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4907 Stowers Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4907 Stowers Blvd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

4907 Stowers Blvd

4907 Stowers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4907 Stowers Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Low Maintenance Townhome with modern flair - tray ceilings, stained concrete flooring, granite countertops. Refrigerator included. Small private backyard with patio for cookouts. Automatic garage door opener. Yard maintenance included. Lots of guest parking in front of unit, and overflow around the corner. Convenient to the Medical Center, Lackland AFB, USAA, UTSA. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stove, monthly delivery of HVAC filters.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Stowers Blvd have any available units?
4907 Stowers Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 Stowers Blvd have?
Some of 4907 Stowers Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Stowers Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Stowers Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Stowers Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Stowers Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4907 Stowers Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Stowers Blvd offers parking.
Does 4907 Stowers Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Stowers Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Stowers Blvd have a pool?
No, 4907 Stowers Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Stowers Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4907 Stowers Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Stowers Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4907 Stowers Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio