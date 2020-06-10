All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:59 PM

4906 War Horse Drive

4906 War Horse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4906 War Horse Dr, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4906 War Horse Drive have any available units?
4906 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4906 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

