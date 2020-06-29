All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:09 AM

4902 Kenton Harbor

4902 Kenton Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Kenton Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home in desirable medical center area. Wonderful open floor plan with plenty of storage area. Contemporary stamped patio area which is great for entertaining. Beautiful home -won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have any available units?
4902 Kenton Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4902 Kenton Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Kenton Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Kenton Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Kenton Harbor offers parking.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have a pool?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have accessible units?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Kenton Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
