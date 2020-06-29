Move in ready home in desirable medical center area. Wonderful open floor plan with plenty of storage area. Contemporary stamped patio area which is great for entertaining. Beautiful home -won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4902 Kenton Harbor have any available units?
4902 Kenton Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.