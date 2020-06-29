Cute, clean.. updated.. no carpet.. nice yard..with large patio... Good bedroom sizes..washer/dryer included.. Ceiling fans in each room.. Very nice cabinets in light and bright kitchen...Walk in pantry.. Low maintenance yard..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4879 CAMAS have any available units?
4879 CAMAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.