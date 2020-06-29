All apartments in San Antonio
4879 CAMAS
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

4879 CAMAS

4879 Camas · No Longer Available
Location

4879 Camas, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, clean.. updated.. no carpet.. nice yard..with large patio... Good bedroom sizes..washer/dryer included.. Ceiling fans in each room.. Very nice cabinets in light and bright kitchen...Walk in pantry.. Low maintenance yard..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 CAMAS have any available units?
4879 CAMAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 CAMAS have?
Some of 4879 CAMAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 CAMAS currently offering any rent specials?
4879 CAMAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 CAMAS pet-friendly?
No, 4879 CAMAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4879 CAMAS offer parking?
Yes, 4879 CAMAS offers parking.
Does 4879 CAMAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 CAMAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 CAMAS have a pool?
No, 4879 CAMAS does not have a pool.
Does 4879 CAMAS have accessible units?
No, 4879 CAMAS does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 CAMAS have units with dishwashers?
No, 4879 CAMAS does not have units with dishwashers.

