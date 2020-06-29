All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4871 Castle Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4871 Castle Arms
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

4871 Castle Arms

4871 Castle Arms · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4871 Castle Arms, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Village

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4871 Castle Arms Available 03/14/20 - Adorable house with a nice size backyard. No carpet, all tile. Fenced back yard. Near shopping.

(RLNE5525041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4871 Castle Arms have any available units?
4871 Castle Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4871 Castle Arms currently offering any rent specials?
4871 Castle Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 Castle Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 Castle Arms is pet friendly.
Does 4871 Castle Arms offer parking?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not offer parking.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have a pool?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have a pool.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have accessible units?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio