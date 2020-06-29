Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4871 Castle Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4871 Castle Arms
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4871 Castle Arms
4871 Castle Arms
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4871 Castle Arms, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Village
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4871 Castle Arms Available 03/14/20 - Adorable house with a nice size backyard. No carpet, all tile. Fenced back yard. Near shopping.
(RLNE5525041)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4871 Castle Arms have any available units?
4871 Castle Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4871 Castle Arms currently offering any rent specials?
4871 Castle Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 Castle Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 Castle Arms is pet friendly.
Does 4871 Castle Arms offer parking?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not offer parking.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have a pool?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have a pool.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have accessible units?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4871 Castle Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, 4871 Castle Arms does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio