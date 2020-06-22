All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4835 Shavano Ct

4835 Shavano Court · No Longer Available
Location

4835 Shavano Court, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous rental in coveted Shavano Ridge. Tile Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel fridge. Fans throughout. Oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling and separate tub/shower. Beautiful interior. Spacious deck great for entertaining outback in private yard. Good schools. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Shavano Ct have any available units?
4835 Shavano Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 Shavano Ct have?
Some of 4835 Shavano Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Shavano Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Shavano Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Shavano Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4835 Shavano Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4835 Shavano Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4835 Shavano Ct does offer parking.
Does 4835 Shavano Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Shavano Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Shavano Ct have a pool?
No, 4835 Shavano Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Shavano Ct have accessible units?
No, 4835 Shavano Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Shavano Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Shavano Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
