Gorgeous rental in coveted Shavano Ridge. Tile Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel fridge. Fans throughout. Oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling and separate tub/shower. Beautiful interior. Spacious deck great for entertaining outback in private yard. Good schools. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4835 Shavano Ct have any available units?
4835 Shavano Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.