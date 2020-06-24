4835 CASA ORO ST

Very nice 3 bd, 1 ba, 1 car garage. New carpet and fresh paint inside. Convenient location to schools, shopping, and major roads. Privacy fence and good size backyard. Please verify school boundaries, they may have changed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
