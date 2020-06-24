All apartments in San Antonio
4835 CASA ORO ST
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

4835 CASA ORO ST

4835 Casa Oro Street · No Longer Available
Location

4835 Casa Oro Street, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bd, 1 ba, 1 car garage. New carpet and fresh paint inside. Convenient location to schools, shopping, and major roads. Privacy fence and good size backyard. Please verify school boundaries, they may have changed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have any available units?
4835 CASA ORO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4835 CASA ORO ST currently offering any rent specials?
4835 CASA ORO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 CASA ORO ST pet-friendly?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST offer parking?
Yes, 4835 CASA ORO ST offers parking.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have a pool?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST does not have a pool.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have accessible units?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4835 CASA ORO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4835 CASA ORO ST does not have units with air conditioning.

