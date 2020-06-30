Rent Calculator
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4823 Fred May Dr
4823 Fred May Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
4823 Fred May Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come view this 3bed 1.5 bath townhome with just completed: new flooring,newly painted,new appliances and more!! Nicely located near Callaghan and Loop 410
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4823 Fred May Dr have any available units?
4823 Fred May Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4823 Fred May Dr have?
Some of 4823 Fred May Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4823 Fred May Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Fred May Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Fred May Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Fred May Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4823 Fred May Dr offer parking?
No, 4823 Fred May Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4823 Fred May Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Fred May Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Fred May Dr have a pool?
No, 4823 Fred May Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Fred May Dr have accessible units?
No, 4823 Fred May Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Fred May Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 Fred May Dr has units with dishwashers.
