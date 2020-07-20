All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4822 Appleseed

4822 Appleseed Court · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Appleseed Court, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4905260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Appleseed have any available units?
4822 Appleseed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4822 Appleseed currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Appleseed is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Appleseed pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 Appleseed is pet friendly.
Does 4822 Appleseed offer parking?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not offer parking.
Does 4822 Appleseed have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Appleseed have a pool?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Appleseed have accessible units?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Appleseed have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Appleseed have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Appleseed does not have units with air conditioning.
