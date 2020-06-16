All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

4814 CASTLE PATH

4814 Castle Path · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Castle Path, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Village

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bdrm rental near 410 & Rittiman - Located just 3 minutes from I-35, this charming home sits on a 0.25 acre lot. Truly a Texas-sized backyard! Mature trees surround the property to ensure your weekend B-B-Q's are well shaded. Other features include a one-car carport, and tile throughout the home.

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1100
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5124643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have any available units?
4814 CASTLE PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4814 CASTLE PATH currently offering any rent specials?
4814 CASTLE PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 CASTLE PATH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 CASTLE PATH is pet friendly.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH offer parking?
Yes, 4814 CASTLE PATH offers parking.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 CASTLE PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have a pool?
No, 4814 CASTLE PATH does not have a pool.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have accessible units?
No, 4814 CASTLE PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 CASTLE PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 CASTLE PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 CASTLE PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
