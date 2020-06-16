4814 CASTLE PATH

Amenities
3 bdrm rental near 410 & Rittiman - Located just 3 minutes from I-35, this charming home sits on a 0.25 acre lot. Truly a Texas-sized backyard! Mature trees surround the property to ensure your weekend B-B-Q's are well shaded. Other features include a one-car carport, and tile throughout the home.
-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1100
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE5124643)