Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4814 CASA CORONA ST
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM
4814 CASA CORONA ST
4814 Casa Corona Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4814 Casa Corona Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice, well kept 4 Bedroom with tile throughout. Covered patio with privacy fence. Gas cooking and refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have any available units?
4814 CASA CORONA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4814 CASA CORONA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4814 CASA CORONA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 CASA CORONA ST pet-friendly?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST offer parking?
Yes, 4814 CASA CORONA ST offers parking.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have a pool?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have accessible units?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 CASA CORONA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 CASA CORONA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
