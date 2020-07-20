All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4813 Appleseed Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4813 Appleseed Ct
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4813 Appleseed Ct

4813 Appleseed Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4813 Appleseed Court, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Antonio Townhome - Property Id: 108637

Easy access to 410. Centrally located 20 minutes from Downtown San Antonio and 20 minutes away from Airport. $300 Deposit required for each pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108637
Property Id 108637

(RLNE4789822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Appleseed Ct have any available units?
4813 Appleseed Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Appleseed Ct have?
Some of 4813 Appleseed Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Appleseed Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Appleseed Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Appleseed Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 Appleseed Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4813 Appleseed Ct offer parking?
No, 4813 Appleseed Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4813 Appleseed Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Appleseed Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Appleseed Ct have a pool?
No, 4813 Appleseed Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Appleseed Ct have accessible units?
No, 4813 Appleseed Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Appleseed Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Appleseed Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio