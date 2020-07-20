4813 Appleseed Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Antonio Townhome - Property Id: 108637



Easy access to 410. Centrally located 20 minutes from Downtown San Antonio and 20 minutes away from Airport. $300 Deposit required for each pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108637

Property Id 108637



(RLNE4789822)