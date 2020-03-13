All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4806 War Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4806 War Horse Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:55 PM

4806 War Horse Drive

4806 War Horse Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4806 War Horse Dr, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 War Horse Drive have any available units?
4806 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4806 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4806 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4806 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4806 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 4806 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4806 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4806 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4806 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio