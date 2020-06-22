All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd

4803 Hamilton Wolfe · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Hamilton Wolfe, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
This beautiful one bedroom condo is located in the medical center. Its nestled in a gated condo community that boasts a pool and clubhouse. Its conveniently located near USAA, UTHSC, UTSA and near shopping at the Rim and La Cantera Shops. The condo is located on the first floor, its quaint and spacious, has an open floor plan and plenty of space to entertain. Don't let the square footage fool you, it even has a small courtyard and plenty of storage areas. Come by and take a look, it wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have any available units?
4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd offer parking?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd has a pool.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have accessible units?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4803 hamilton Wolfe Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
