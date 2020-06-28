All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

4767 Lark · No Longer Available
Location

4767 Lark, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home near St Mary's University, on a quiet street but just off Culebra and Bandera. Owner managed, owner is willing to add a refrigerator for additional $50 rent if requested. Pets up to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 LARK have any available units?
4767 LARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4767 LARK currently offering any rent specials?
4767 LARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 LARK pet-friendly?
Yes, 4767 LARK is pet friendly.
Does 4767 LARK offer parking?
No, 4767 LARK does not offer parking.
Does 4767 LARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 LARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 LARK have a pool?
No, 4767 LARK does not have a pool.
Does 4767 LARK have accessible units?
No, 4767 LARK does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 LARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 4767 LARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4767 LARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 4767 LARK does not have units with air conditioning.
