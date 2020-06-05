All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4714 OAKFIELD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4714 OAKFIELD WAY
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM

4714 OAKFIELD WAY

4714 Oakfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4714 Oakfield Way, San Antonio, TX 78250
Misty Oaks

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
NICE DUPLEX 3/2 WITH FIREPLACE, ENCLOSED BACK YARD, COVERED PARKING WITH SMALL STORAGE. ENJOY THE COZY ATMOSPHERE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. CLEANING IN PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have any available units?
4714 OAKFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4714 OAKFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4714 OAKFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 OAKFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have a pool?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio