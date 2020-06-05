Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
4714 OAKFIELD WAY
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4714 OAKFIELD WAY
4714 Oakfield Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
4714 Oakfield Way, San Antonio, TX 78250
Misty Oaks
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
NICE DUPLEX 3/2 WITH FIREPLACE, ENCLOSED BACK YARD, COVERED PARKING WITH SMALL STORAGE. ENJOY THE COZY ATMOSPHERE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. CLEANING IN PROCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have any available units?
4714 OAKFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4714 OAKFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4714 OAKFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 OAKFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have a pool?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 OAKFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 OAKFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
