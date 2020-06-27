All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:20 PM

4706 Ida Drive

4706 Ida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Ida Drive, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lower Southeast Side

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Ida Drive have any available units?
4706 Ida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4706 Ida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Ida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Ida Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Ida Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Ida Drive offer parking?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Ida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Ida Drive have a pool?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Ida Drive have accessible units?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Ida Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Ida Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Ida Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
