All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4651 SHAVANO CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4651 SHAVANO CT
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:29 AM

4651 SHAVANO CT

4651 Shavano Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4651 Shavano Court, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in Shavano Park area. Tall open area that lets natural light in with open floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. This is a must see property. Small community but close to shopping, I 10, Medical center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have any available units?
4651 SHAVANO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4651 SHAVANO CT currently offering any rent specials?
4651 SHAVANO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 SHAVANO CT pet-friendly?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT offer parking?
Yes, 4651 SHAVANO CT offers parking.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have a pool?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT does not have a pool.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have accessible units?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4651 SHAVANO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio