Beautiful 2 story home in Shavano Park area. Tall open area that lets natural light in with open floor plan. All bedrooms upstairs. This is a must see property. Small community but close to shopping, I 10, Medical center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4651 SHAVANO CT have any available units?
