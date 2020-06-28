Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4647 Wetz
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM
4647 Wetz
4647 Wetz Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4647 Wetz Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4647 Wetz have any available units?
4647 Wetz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4647 Wetz currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Wetz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Wetz pet-friendly?
No, 4647 Wetz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4647 Wetz offer parking?
No, 4647 Wetz does not offer parking.
Does 4647 Wetz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Wetz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Wetz have a pool?
No, 4647 Wetz does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Wetz have accessible units?
No, 4647 Wetz does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Wetz have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 Wetz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 Wetz have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 Wetz does not have units with air conditioning.
