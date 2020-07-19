All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4631 Misty Run
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

4631 Misty Run

4631 Misty Run · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Misty Run, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1980188

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1388 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, fireplace, central air and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage and fenced yard. Minutes away from I-35. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Misty Run have any available units?
4631 Misty Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Misty Run have?
Some of 4631 Misty Run's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Misty Run currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Misty Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Misty Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 4631 Misty Run is pet friendly.
Does 4631 Misty Run offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Misty Run offers parking.
Does 4631 Misty Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Misty Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Misty Run have a pool?
No, 4631 Misty Run does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Misty Run have accessible units?
No, 4631 Misty Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Misty Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Misty Run does not have units with dishwashers.
