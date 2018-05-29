4631 Argonne House 2

Amenities

*REDUCED DEPOSIT AND APPLICATION FEE!* ALL BILLS PAID! 2 Bedroom Home Minutes From I-10!! New Carpet!! Central A/C!! - ALL BILLS PAID!! *REDUCED DEPOSIT AND APPLICATION FEE!* Don't miss out on this cute two bedroom home just minutes from I-10! This home features CENTRAL A/C, NEW CARPET, and a great OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Two small refrigerators will be included as well as a hot plate and microwave. Shared washer/dryer in garage of main home. Located close to schools and post office!



No Pets Allowed



