4631 Argonne House 2
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4631 Argonne House 2

4631 Argonne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Argonne Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Huntleigh Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*REDUCED DEPOSIT AND APPLICATION FEE!* ALL BILLS PAID! 2 Bedroom Home Minutes From I-10!! New Carpet!! Central A/C!! - ALL BILLS PAID!! *REDUCED DEPOSIT AND APPLICATION FEE!* Don't miss out on this cute two bedroom home just minutes from I-10! This home features CENTRAL A/C, NEW CARPET, and a great OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Two small refrigerators will be included as well as a hot plate and microwave. Shared washer/dryer in garage of main home. Located close to schools and post office!

Schedule a Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/1ea3a5509a

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-278ee160-dd19-48ef-927e-1f45717ee0de

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Argonne House 2 have any available units?
4631 Argonne House 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Argonne House 2 have?
Some of 4631 Argonne House 2's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Argonne House 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Argonne House 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Argonne House 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Argonne House 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4631 Argonne House 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Argonne House 2 offers parking.
Does 4631 Argonne House 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 Argonne House 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Argonne House 2 have a pool?
No, 4631 Argonne House 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Argonne House 2 have accessible units?
No, 4631 Argonne House 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Argonne House 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Argonne House 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

