San Antonio, TX
463 SHANNON LEE ST
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

463 SHANNON LEE ST

463 Shannon Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

463 Shannon Lee Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great central location, 5 minutes to the Quarry Market, 281, loop 410, downtown easy access. Simply cannot beat this central location in SA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have any available units?
463 SHANNON LEE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 463 SHANNON LEE ST currently offering any rent specials?
463 SHANNON LEE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 SHANNON LEE ST pet-friendly?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST offer parking?
Yes, 463 SHANNON LEE ST offers parking.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have a pool?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST does not have a pool.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have accessible units?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 SHANNON LEE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 SHANNON LEE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
