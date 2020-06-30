Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
463 Resurrection
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM
1 of 1
463 Resurrection
463 Resurrection
·
No Longer Available
Location
463 Resurrection, San Antonio, TX 78227
Amenities
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
463 Resurrection - Property Id: 170677
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170677p
Property Id 170677
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5282301)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 463 Resurrection have any available units?
463 Resurrection doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 463 Resurrection have?
Some of 463 Resurrection's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 463 Resurrection currently offering any rent specials?
463 Resurrection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Resurrection pet-friendly?
No, 463 Resurrection is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 463 Resurrection offer parking?
No, 463 Resurrection does not offer parking.
Does 463 Resurrection have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Resurrection does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Resurrection have a pool?
No, 463 Resurrection does not have a pool.
Does 463 Resurrection have accessible units?
No, 463 Resurrection does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Resurrection have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 Resurrection does not have units with dishwashers.
