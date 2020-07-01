All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4619 CAMBRAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4619 CAMBRAY DR
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM

4619 CAMBRAY DR

4619 Cambray Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4619 Cambray Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this great 3 bed/2 bath home Easy access to 410 & I-10, Medical Center and Military Base. Move-in ready. THIS IS A MUST SEE! Mature trees, large backyard perfect for entertaining Carpet has been replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have any available units?
4619 CAMBRAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4619 CAMBRAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
4619 CAMBRAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 CAMBRAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 4619 CAMBRAY DR offers parking.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have a pool?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have accessible units?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 CAMBRAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 CAMBRAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio