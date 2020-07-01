4619 CAMBRAY DR

Come and see this great 3 bed/2 bath home Easy access to 410 & I-10, Medical Center and Military Base. Move-in ready. THIS IS A MUST SEE! Mature trees, large backyard perfect for entertaining Carpet has been replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
