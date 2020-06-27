Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4616 MASCOTA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4616 MASCOTA ST
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4616 MASCOTA ST
4616 Mascota Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4616 Mascota Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Original wood floors throughout home. Foundation work completed in May 2019. Fenced in yard. Close to Loop 410 and Highway 151.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have any available units?
4616 MASCOTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4616 MASCOTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4616 MASCOTA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 MASCOTA ST pet-friendly?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST offer parking?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not offer parking.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have a pool?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have accessible units?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 MASCOTA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 MASCOTA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio