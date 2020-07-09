All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS

4614 Spotted Oak Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4614 Spotted Oak Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the highly desired Woods of Shavano community on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Home features high vaulted ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, brand NEW carpet, brand NEW AC unit, stunning brick fireplace, NEW vinyl energy efficient windows, huge windows offer tons of natural lighting, granite counter tops in the kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets, 2 eating areas, large rooms, grand-open stair case, huge back yard w/ mature trees, sprinkler system, and 1 yr old roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have any available units?
4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have?
Some of 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS pet-friendly?
No, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS offer parking?
Yes, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS offers parking.
Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have a pool?
No, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have accessible units?
No, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio