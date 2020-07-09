4614 SPOTTED OAK WOODS

Amenities

Beautiful home in the highly desired Woods of Shavano community on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Home features high vaulted ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, brand NEW carpet, brand NEW AC unit, stunning brick fireplace, NEW vinyl energy efficient windows, huge windows offer tons of natural lighting, granite counter tops in the kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets, 2 eating areas, large rooms, grand-open stair case, huge back yard w/ mature trees, sprinkler system, and 1 yr old roof.