4610 Black Oak Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 Woods of Shavano
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
- Beautiful 2 story home in the Woods of Shavano!! 4 bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs. Open family room with a fireplace. Large kitchen with a deck in the backyard for family entertaining. Come see this home today!
(RLNE5606126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have any available units?
4610 Black Oak Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.