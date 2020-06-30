All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4610 Black Oak Woods

4610 Black Oak Woods · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Black Oak Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful 2 story home in the Woods of Shavano!! 4 bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs. Open family room with a fireplace. Large kitchen with a deck in the backyard for family entertaining. Come see this home today!

(RLNE5606126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have any available units?
4610 Black Oak Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4610 Black Oak Woods currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Black Oak Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Black Oak Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Black Oak Woods is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods offer parking?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have a pool?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have accessible units?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Black Oak Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 Black Oak Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

