All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4606 Pintoresco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4606 Pintoresco St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

4606 Pintoresco St

4606 Pintoresco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4606 Pintoresco Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Three bedroom, One bath home in a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Carpet in bedrooms. Good sized back yard with a covered patio, perfect for shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Pintoresco St have any available units?
4606 Pintoresco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4606 Pintoresco St currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Pintoresco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Pintoresco St pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Pintoresco St offers parking.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have a pool?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have accessible units?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio