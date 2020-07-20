Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4606 Pintoresco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4606 Pintoresco St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4606 Pintoresco St
4606 Pintoresco Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4606 Pintoresco Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Three bedroom, One bath home in a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Carpet in bedrooms. Good sized back yard with a covered patio, perfect for shade.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have any available units?
4606 Pintoresco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4606 Pintoresco St currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Pintoresco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Pintoresco St pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Pintoresco St offers parking.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have a pool?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have accessible units?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Pintoresco St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 Pintoresco St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio