Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4603 Kay Ann Dr
4603 Kay Ann Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4603 Kay Ann Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Huntleigh Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4603 Kay Ann - Property Id: 148546
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148546p
Property Id 148546
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5110657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have any available units?
4603 Kay Ann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have?
Some of 4603 Kay Ann Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4603 Kay Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Kay Ann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Kay Ann Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4603 Kay Ann Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr offer parking?
No, 4603 Kay Ann Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Kay Ann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have a pool?
No, 4603 Kay Ann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 4603 Kay Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Kay Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 Kay Ann Dr has units with dishwashers.
