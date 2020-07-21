All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

46 LATROBE POST

46 Latrobe Post · No Longer Available
Location

46 Latrobe Post, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location for this 4 bedroom 2.5 home. Home is in gated community off Babcock Road. Close to USAA, Medical Center, excellent NISD schools, La Cantera, IH10. Come see it; this home will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 LATROBE POST have any available units?
46 LATROBE POST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 46 LATROBE POST currently offering any rent specials?
46 LATROBE POST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 LATROBE POST pet-friendly?
No, 46 LATROBE POST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 46 LATROBE POST offer parking?
Yes, 46 LATROBE POST offers parking.
Does 46 LATROBE POST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 LATROBE POST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 LATROBE POST have a pool?
No, 46 LATROBE POST does not have a pool.
Does 46 LATROBE POST have accessible units?
No, 46 LATROBE POST does not have accessible units.
Does 46 LATROBE POST have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 LATROBE POST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 LATROBE POST have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 LATROBE POST does not have units with air conditioning.
