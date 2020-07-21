Great location for this 4 bedroom 2.5 home. Home is in gated community off Babcock Road. Close to USAA, Medical Center, excellent NISD schools, La Cantera, IH10. Come see it; this home will go quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 46 LATROBE POST have any available units?
46 LATROBE POST doesn't have any available units at this time.