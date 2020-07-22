Nice single story home in quite neighborhood** Updated kitchen & Baths* Spacious Master with full bath including walk in shower* Covered rear patio, fenced yard, mature trees* Close to shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4571 GUADALAJARA DR have any available units?
4571 GUADALAJARA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.