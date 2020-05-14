Rent Calculator
454 LARAMIE DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM
454 LARAMIE DR
454 Laramie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
454 Laramie Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home in Northwood Estates with tile and hard wood floors. Walk in closets with plenty of built in storage. Lots of windows. Huge lot with lush green yard and beautiful landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have any available units?
454 LARAMIE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 454 LARAMIE DR currently offering any rent specials?
454 LARAMIE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 LARAMIE DR pet-friendly?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR offer parking?
Yes, 454 LARAMIE DR offers parking.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have a pool?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR does not have a pool.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have accessible units?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 454 LARAMIE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 LARAMIE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
