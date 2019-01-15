All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4519 Empress Woods

4519 Empress Woods · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Empress Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4da1f5f065 ----
Stunning 1 story home in desired community. Large open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, impressive kitchen and great back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *No Pets Allowed*

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Empress Woods have any available units?
4519 Empress Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Empress Woods have?
Some of 4519 Empress Woods's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Empress Woods currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Empress Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Empress Woods pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Empress Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4519 Empress Woods offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Empress Woods offers parking.
Does 4519 Empress Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Empress Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Empress Woods have a pool?
No, 4519 Empress Woods does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Empress Woods have accessible units?
No, 4519 Empress Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Empress Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Empress Woods has units with dishwashers.

