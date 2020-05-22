All apartments in San Antonio
4515 BIKINI DR

4515 Bikini Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Bikini Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome location. Great yard, hardwood floors, updated cabinets in large kitchen, extra bedroom (4/2). Great flat backyard with covered patio for some BBQ outdoor time. Come see it today as it will be gone tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 BIKINI DR have any available units?
4515 BIKINI DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 BIKINI DR have?
Some of 4515 BIKINI DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 BIKINI DR currently offering any rent specials?
4515 BIKINI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 BIKINI DR pet-friendly?
No, 4515 BIKINI DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4515 BIKINI DR offer parking?
Yes, 4515 BIKINI DR offers parking.
Does 4515 BIKINI DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 BIKINI DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 BIKINI DR have a pool?
No, 4515 BIKINI DR does not have a pool.
Does 4515 BIKINI DR have accessible units?
No, 4515 BIKINI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 BIKINI DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 BIKINI DR does not have units with dishwashers.

