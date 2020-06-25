4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST

Amenities
Pristine One Story with Full Home Remodel and Updates to Include, Gleaming Bamboo Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Tankless Water Heater ~ Kitchen w/gorgeous Granite Ctr Tops ~ Deco Backsplash, Updated Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Light Fixtures ~ Updated Mst Bath w/Huge Walk-in Shower, Deco Tiles & Fixtures~2nd Bath w/New Dble Sinks, Beautiful Ctr Tops, Cabinets & Tiles ~ New Kinetico Water Softner ~ Sprinkler System ~ Detached Storage RM ~ Covered in Mature Oak Shade Trees ~ Great Desirable Neighborhood ~