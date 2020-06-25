All apartments in San Antonio
4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:48 AM

4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST

4426 Newport Woods St · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Newport Woods St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine One Story with Full Home Remodel and Updates to Include, Gleaming Bamboo Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Tankless Water Heater ~ Kitchen w/gorgeous Granite Ctr Tops ~ Deco Backsplash, Updated Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Light Fixtures ~ Updated Mst Bath w/Huge Walk-in Shower, Deco Tiles & Fixtures~2nd Bath w/New Dble Sinks, Beautiful Ctr Tops, Cabinets & Tiles ~ New Kinetico Water Softner ~ Sprinkler System ~ Detached Storage RM ~ Covered in Mature Oak Shade Trees ~ Great Desirable Neighborhood ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have any available units?
4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have?
Some of 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST pet-friendly?
No, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST offer parking?
Yes, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST offers parking.
Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have a pool?
No, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have accessible units?
No, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 NEWPORT WOODS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
